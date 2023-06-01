High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 1st, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 11 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 1

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Eagles defeated their section and conference rivals the Huskers, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple. The Eagles were aided by nine walks and they played solid defense. Righty Lane Harff started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for three RBIs. He earned a walk and he scored two runs and he made some outstanding defensive plays at shortstop. Sam Nistler went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Caden Neiman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and lane Harff was credited for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Devin Dockendorf had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Myles Dziengel earned a walk and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-for-3, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The starting pitcher for the Huskers was Conner Breth, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chase Lyon threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mason Streit threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskers offense was led by Dierks Opatz, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Drew Lange went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-1 and Luke Bieniek had a sacrifice fly.

PIERZ PIONEERS 10 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 0

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Pioneers defeated their section rivals the Cardinals, backed by ten hits, including three doubles and a triple. The Pioneers played solid defense in support of their starting pitcher Max Barclay. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Max Barclay, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for four RBIs. Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Chase Becker went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Weston Woitalla went 1-for-3 with a double and Joe Stuckmayer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Reese Young went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Kirby Fischer earned three walks and he scored a trio of runs and Nate Solinger had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Griffin Bettis, he threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Phillippi threw four innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Cardinals offense was led by Ben Terrell went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Alex Schultz and Hayden Rutherford both earned a walk. Justin Phillippi went 1-for-3 and Jack Carlson went 1-for-2.

FOLEY FALCONS 5 ALBANY HUSKIES 4

(Wednesday May 31st)

(No stats on Foley)

The Huskies starting pitcher was Owen Sunderman, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Devin Hansen threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Devin Hansen, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Reis went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Zeke Austin went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Izaac Hutchinson went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Carter Voss went 1-for-3.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 15 PILLAGER HUSKIES 1

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Crusaders defeated their section foes the Huskies, backed by twelve hits, including four doubles and two triples. The Crusaders put up seven runs in the second and six runs in the third innings. Their starting pitcher Trevor Fleege threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored a trio of runs. Alex Schroeder went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. John Brew went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Cade Simones went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tommy Gohman was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Tanner Staller went 1-for-2 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Ludwig was credited for a RBI, Jackson Phillip had a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Hamak was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Kaden Imdieke, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Grant Grimsley threw two innings, he gave up four hits, six runs and two walks. Their offense was led by Lucas Hoglin, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Conner Hanson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Elliot Imdieke and Alex Brandt both went 1-for-2 and Kaden Imdieke was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 14 STMA KNIGHTS 8

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Sabres defeated their section rivals the Knights, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs, including a pair of grand slams and a pair of doubles. Tyler Philips-Hemmesch started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brett Schlangen threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam and a double for an incredible nine RBIs and he scored three runs. Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch went 3-for-4 with a grand slam for four RBIs and Jake Grubele went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Drew Geiger went 1-for-4.

ELK RIVER ELKS 3 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

(Wednesday May 31st)

The Elks defeated the Crush, backed by nine hits, good defense and very good pitching performances. The Elk starting pitcher was Brett Groebner, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen VanDrehle threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Elks offense was led by Andrew Palm, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Myles Hanson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. TJ Reilly went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Owen VanDrehle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Carter Galante went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Sam Stockman, Grant Stoltman and Brett Groebner all went 1-for-3.

The Crush starting pitcher was Elian Mezquita, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Crush offense was led by Elian Mezquita, he went 1-for-3 with a double and Will Allenspach went 1-for-3. Joe Hess went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tim Gohman went 1-for-1 and he was hit by a pitch. Brayden Schmitz earned a walk and Parker Schulz was hit by a pitch.

TODAYS SCHEDULE

Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles vs. Pierz Pionners 7:00 @ Faber

Foley Falcons vs. Cathedral Crusaders 7:00 @ Putz

Holdingford Huskers vs. Staple-Motley Cardinals 4:30 Faber

Albany Huskies vs. Pillager Huskies 4:30 @ Putz

Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres vs. Elk River Elks 4:30 @ Elk River

St. Cloud Crush vs. STMA Knights 4:30 @ STMA

SRR Storm vs. Willmar Cardinals 4:30 @ Sauk Rapids

Rocori Spartans vs. Detroit Lakes 3:30 @ Rocori

Little Falls Flyers vs. Alexandria Cardinals 4:30 @ Little Falls