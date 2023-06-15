High School Baseball Scores And Recaps – June 15th, 2023

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks, Little Falls Flyers and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.

CLASS AAAA

(Sixth Place)

SARTELL-St. STEPHEN SABRES 12 ANOKA TORNADOES 4

The Sabres defeated the Section 7AAA champions the Tornadoes, backed by eleven hits, including three home runs and a pair of doubles. This gave their righty a great deal of support, Wes Johnson started on the mound he threw a complete game to earn the win.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Ritter went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Jake Gruebele went 3-4 with a home run and a double for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Dylan Simones went 1-for-4 with a home run and Gavan Schultz went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Brinkerhoff went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Wes Johnson earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Drew Geiger went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs and Tyler Phelps-Hemmesch earned a walk.

The Tornadoes starting pitcher was Parker Nedland, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brayden Cherry threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and one walk and Evan Freking threw two innings, he gave up four hit, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Tornadoes offense was led by Evan Freking went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Louie Hertling went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Fred Huebner was hit by a pitch and give credit for a RBI and Will Czech went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Reagan Reeder went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Sawyer Chell went 1-for-3 with a double, he scored a run and he had a stolen base, Sam Poser was hit by a pitch and Clay Bernard had a stolen base.

LAKEVILLE SOUTH COUGARS 2 SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN SABRES 1

The Cougars defeated the Sabres for the consolation championship, backed by six hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. Camden Lyke started on the mound for the Cougars, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, no walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Cougars offense was led by Ian Segna, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he had a pair of stolen bases. Brandon Witter went 2-for-3 with a double and JT Hathaway went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Kendrick Erickson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Michael Gerda had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Jacob Noreault earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Sabres was Brayden Simones, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Acker threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Kade Lewis, he went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dylan Simones went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jake Gruebele went 1-for-4 and Andrew Ritter was credited for a RBI.

CLASS AAA

BSM RED KNIGHTS 11 LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 3

The Red Knights defeated the Flyers, backed by nine hits, including four doubles, good defense and good pitching performances. The starting pitcher for the Red Knights was Connor Armand, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Abe Mankowski threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Red Knights offense was led by Jack Anderson, he went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Charles Gearen went 3-for-4 with three doubles for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Joseph Aamoth went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Connor Armond went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Koskie went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored two runs. Elliot Huether, earned three walks, had three stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Peter Giertsen earned a walk and he scored a run, Rowan Dodge scored a run, Dee Mayaka and Jack Shull both earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Flyers was Beau Thoma, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Carter Oothoudt threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one walk and one run and Charlie Smieja gave up two walks.

The Flyers offense was led by Matt Filippi went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski went 2-for-3 and Charlie Smieja earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Beau Thoma and Owen Bode both went 1-for-3 and Bobby Toure scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-4, Carter Oothoudt went 1-for-2 and Alex Oberton earned a walk.

CLASS AA

BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 7 FOLEY FALCONS 5

The Tigers defeated the Falcons, backed by eight hits, including a home run and three doubles and they were aided by six walks. They got a solid pitching performance by their starting pitcher, Ethan Hoffman. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Ted Hoen, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Hahn went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and Ted Hahn went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jake Brandenburg went 1-for-2 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Conrad went 1-for-3, Wyatt Friendshuh earned two walks and he scored a run and Ryan Brandenberg earned a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Gavin Owen, he threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Evan Miller threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Leabch threw one inning, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Brett Leabch, he went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Jace Molitor went 2-for-3 and he scored two runs. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Patrick Brambrink earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Jennissen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

CLASS A

(Fourth Place)

FOSSTON GREYHOUNDS 7 BBE JAGUARS 5

The Greyhounds defeated the Jaguars, backed by five hits, and aided by eight walks. The Greyhounds starting pitcher was Cullen Norland, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts Aaron Norland threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Greyhounds offense was led by Carson Boushee, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Thatcher Palubicki went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hudson Boushee earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Zach Theis earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for a RBI. Cullen Norland earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Tom Simonson earned two walks. Brecken Levin went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Aiden Wolf went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Aaron Norland scored a run.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Talen Kampsen, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, four runs and two walks. Tate Dekok threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hayden Sobiech threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Casey Lenarz, he went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Hayden Sobiech went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Luke Dingman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 2-for-4 and Tanner Shelton went 1-for-3 with a double. Tate Dekok went 2-for-4 and Brett DeRoo went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

NEW ULM CATHEDRAL 2 BBE JAUGARS 1

The Greyhounds defeated the Jaguars, backed by six hits, solid defense and strong pitching performances. The starting pitcher for the Greyhounds was Zach Paszkiewicz, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Finstad threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led Levi Franta, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Brock Wellman went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Tom Finstad went 1-for-4 with a double and Logan Mielke went 1-for-1 and he earned two walks. Jake Finstad earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Carter Harlander earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Elijah Rieser had a stolen base.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Luke Illies, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hayden Sobiech threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Jaguars offense was led by Brett DeRoo, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Luke Illies went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Ethan Mueller went 1-for-3, Tanner Shelton went 1-for-2, Hayden Sobiech earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Casey Lenarz earned a walk.