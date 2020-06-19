Herbert “Punky” W. Retzlaff, 74, St. Augusta

July 31, 1945 - June 18, 2020

On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Herbert “Punky” (Benner) Retzlaff passed away at 74-years old at home. Visitation will take place at Williams Dingman Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Following, a Graveside Service officiated by Chaplain Severson will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls to honor Herb’s service to our country as a combat medic during the Vietnam War.

Herb was born on July 31, 1945 in Morrison County, MN to Herbert & Margaret (Haglund) Retzlaff & raised by his aunt Rose (Retzlaff) & uncle Starr Benner. Herb & Ricky were married on February 24, 1966 in Paynesville, MN; they raised their five children in St. Cloud. He was a dedicated & hard-working employee; & easily made friends. In 2012, Herb retired from the St. Cloud Post Office as a Rural Route Carrier. He spent the remaining days as a resident of St. Augusta, MN where he was a member of the St. Augusta American Legion Post 621. Herb lightened the mood with his witty sense of humor; made many friends along the way. God blessed Herb with life-long friends he revered as brothers. He had a love for animals (especially the family pets), most importantly his family knew they were loved.

Survivors include his wife Ricky of St. Augusta; daughters Sherry (Wayne) Johnson of Bethel, Deborah Retzlaff-Skelton of Sartell, Cindy Retzlaff-Pick of St. Cloud, Rebecca (Rusty) Brockway of St. Augusta; son, Timothy Retzlaff of St. Augusta; brother & sisters, Jim (Debbie) Retzlaff of Milaca, Elaine Strenke of Foreston, Diane (Tab) Paul of Foreston, Jerry Retzlaff of Foreston; 13-grandchildren (Andrew & Angela adopted by Herb & Ricky); 15-great grandchildren. Herb was preceded in death by his parents (Herbert & Margaret, Rose & Starr); brothers (David & LeRoy); & grandchildren (Charles & Allen).

Pallbearers include Tim, Dean, Andrew, Bethany, Trevor, Matthew & Zachary.