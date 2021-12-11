Hennepin County Sheriff Charged with Four Misdemeanors

ALEXANDRIA -- The Douglas County Attorney has charged David Hutchinson of Bloomington with four misdemeanors resulting from an incident that occurred five miles east of Alexandria on I-94 around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Hutchinson is the Hennepin County sheriff.

The Minnesota State Patrol served Hutchinson a summons at Alomere Hospital Friday afternoon.

Hutchinson is charged with:

Fourth-degree Driving While Impaired

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 Within Two Hours

Carrying a Pistol Under the Influence of Alcohol

Hutchinson’s blood alcohol content was .13 as determined by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analysis of the urine sample.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the single-vehicle rollover crash. Hutchinson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Alomere Hospital.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene and suspected impairment. A Minnesota State Trooper obtained a warrant and collected a urine sample from Hutchinson at the hospital to determine impairment.

Hutchinson was the only occupant of the vehicle which is owned by Hennepin County.