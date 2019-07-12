Helen Shantz, 86, St. Cloud

July 15, 1932 - July 10, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph, for Helen Shantz, 86, of St. Cloud who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by family. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Monday at Heritage Hall. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Helen was born on July 15, 1932 in Evanston, Illinois to Aloysius and Margaret (Carney) Schaefer. She grew up in Wilmette, IL., attended St. Scholastica High School and graduated from Northern Illinois University. She received her Masters of Special Education from Northeastern Illinois University where she was valedictorian of her graduating class. Helen worked as a school teacher at Highcrest Elementary School, and was a General Manager and Vice President at Midwest Component Sales Inc, but her proudest achievement was raising their children and sharing her strong Catholic Faith.

Helen met Tom in second grade at St. Joseph school in Wilmette. They connected again in 1971 and were married at St. Joseph's Church, Wilmette, IL. Tom and Helen raised their combined family in Wilmette and Winnetka, IL. In 2001 they retired to Savannah, GA. The couple moved to St. Cloud in October, 2017.

Helen was family chef, card shark, master puzzle assembler, natty dresser, accomplished storyteller and lifestyle advisor.

Helen will be forever remembered by her childhood sweetheart, best friend, and husband of 47 years Thomas A. Shantz and their combined family of 10 children, Sharon (Herb) Sanders, Norman Mick, Monica Mick-Hager, Tommy (Teresa) Shantz, Maggie (Craig) Smith, Grace Shantz, Marc (Stephanie) Shantz, Margaret Shantz, Elizabeth Shantz and Joanne (Kurt) Schneider; 30 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Valaski; and many nieces, nephews and god children.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Missy Schaefer; siblings, William Schaefer, James Schaefer and Joanne Whitney.

Memorial donations in memory of Helen can be made to St. Joseph Catholic School in St. Joseph, MN.