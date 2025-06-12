UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms become widespread Thursday afternoon, with the heaviest rain from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service says localized flooding is possible with high-end amounts over 4'' possible across mainly central Minnesota.

Several large outdoor events are planned for Thursday in the St. Cloud Metro Area.

The Minnesota State High School League State Baseball tournaments are continuing at the Municipal Athletic Complex. The MSHSL has moved up the start times to 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m.

The Handshakes with Heroes event honoring our first responders at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Sauk Rapids is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The Waite Park Family Fun Fest Grand Parade is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The band ZZ Top is at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park at 7:30 p.m..

A warm front moving into the state from Iowa on Thursday afternoon could bring a few severe storms to southern Minnesota. Isolated instances of large hail and damaging wind gusts are possible.

Thursday night, heavy rain is expected to develop to the north of the warm front, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible across central Minnesota that could come as far south as Granite Falls and the Twin Cities.

The heavy rain threat from Thursday night will continue into Friday morning.

A very active period of weather is expected from Saturday night through Wednesday, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms expected. This will result in additional chances for strong to severe storms and heavy rainfall.

Going into Thursday, St. Cloud is running about a half inch below normal for rainfall for June, and also about a half inch below normal for precipitation for the year to date.

