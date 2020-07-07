Heather E. Lange, 49, Cold Spring

April 28, 1971 - July 6, 2020

A visitation will be on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond for Heather E. Lange, age 49 who passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home peacefully in her sleep. A private memorial service will follow the visitation. Inurnment will be in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery, Cold Spring.

Heather was born on April 28, 1971 in Minneapolis, MN to Gary Allen Schlagel and Antoenette Ruth (Hay) (Schlagel) Henningsen. Graduated from St. Cloud State, she was employed at Ross Nesbit Agencies. Heather married Michael John Lange on August 28, 1993 in St. Joseph, MN at the Resurrection Lutheran Church. Together they raised two boys Nicholas and Christopher Lange.

Heather enjoyed cooking, camping, and spending time with her family at the lake. Heather will be remembered for her devotion to her family.

Survivors include her husband, Michael; children, Nicholas and Christopher Lange; parents, Antoinette and Jim Henningsen; siblings, Robert (Kamille) Schlagel; Emily (Ron Smith) Schlagel; Kevin (Dawn) Lange; Michelle (John) Lange-Moravec; Cathy Paggen and Nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Michael Lange and her father, Gary Schlagel.