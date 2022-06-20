Heat Advisory, Warning in Effect for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Weather Service says a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning then goes into effect at 11:00 a.m. Monday and runs until 1:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday will be dangerously hot once again, so please stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

If storms manage to develop later Monday, a few could produce damaging wind. The greatest chance is across western Minnesota Monday evening and Monday Night .