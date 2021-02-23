Health Matters; What is Epilepsy [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by CentraCare Neurologist Dr. Kathleen Rieke. We discussed epilepsy. Dr. Rieke says epilepsy is excessive and abnormal brain cell activity. Rieke says epilepsy can run in families and all that have epileptics can have seizures. She says epileptics can have more than one grand mal seizure a year but that is something she is looking to avoid with her patients. She says many epileptics can go a whole year or more without seizures if they are taking proper medications. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

People of all ages can be diagnosed with epilepsy but Dr. Rieke says young people can outgrow it. Most people with live the rest of their lives with it. She says when someone is diagnosed with epilepsy they work to determine if medicine is needed and what medications work best for that person. She says different medications work differently for patients. She says if someone is having a seizure and has never had one before those present for it should call 911. If that person has had seizures before calling 911 may not be necessary unless the seizure goes on for a long period of time.

Learn more about epilepsy at epilepsy.com. Health Matters airs Mondays and Saturdays from 9:10-10 a.m. on WJON.

