Health Matters; Stroke [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Leah Roering from CentraCare about "stroke". Leah is a nurse practitioner who works closely with patients experiencing stroke and stroke symptoms. Leah says many effects of stroke include droopiness on one side of the face but many effects can either be reversed or minimized. She says strokes and heart attacks are connected but many conditions are. Listen to parts 1-4 below.

To prevent stroke Leah recommends exercise, eating healthy and regular doctor check-ups. She says smoking and being overweight can be contributing factors to having a stroke. Leah also says age is a factor but the aging process is something we can do little about. She says as you get older and if people in your family have had a stroke you become a higher risk.