Health Matters; Intermittent Fasting [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Registered Dietitian Kari Collett from A-to-Zinc Nutrition. Our topic this week is "Intermittent Fasting". Kari indicated many reasons why someone would chose to do this. Reasons include weight loss, detoxification, and reduce inflammation. Kari indicated that a fast could be as short at 12 hours or as long as many days. She suggested that a doctor or expert get involved if you choose to fast for a long period of time. Listen to our conversation below.

Intermittent fasting can cause a loss of muscle mass because Kari says those who are fasting will see muscle mass decrease before fat is lost. She says strength training while fasting could be problematic and a doctor should be involved.

If you'd like to learn more about Intermittent Fasting as a option contact Kari Collett at A-to-Zinc Nutrition.