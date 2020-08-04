Health Matters; Dealing with Neck and Back Pain [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with pain specialist Dr. Sakshi Kaul from CentraCare. Our focus this week is on back and neck pain. Dr. Kaul says many back and neck issues could become less problematic with good posture, a good diet and regular exercise. Dr. Kaul discussed how she identifies pain and where it is coming from. She says there is a big difference between nerve pain and disk issues with people's backs. Listen to the 4-part conversation below.

Dr. Kaul says treatments can include medications and life changes that can help pain issues long term. If you have any questions for Dr. Kaul please email her.