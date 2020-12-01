Health Matters; Covid-19 Fatigue [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I talked with Rejuv Certified Physician Assistant Terrance Keller. We talked about Covid-19 fatigue and how to cope and fight through it. Keller says many people lack motivation due to Covid-19 since so many of the activities they are used to doing cannot be done or are done differently because of the pandemic. He says the colder weather is forcing many of us inside more and it's also a contributing factor. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Covid-19 takes a toll on many of us physically and mentally. Keller says setting up an exercise plan and moving to or sticking with a healthy diet can help everyone get through this difficult time. He says many exercise classes are available online and help with diet information is available at Rejuv Medical.