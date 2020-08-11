Health Matters; Activity for Kids and Young Parents [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Rejuv Medical PTA Angie Joki. Our topic of discussion is activities for kids and parents during Covid-19. Angie is a mother of 2 young boys and she talked about the activities she has been doing with her kids to keep them active and healthy during pandemic. She also suggested some sports and activities that could be done while social distancing. Many of the suggestions asked for kids to creative in their play.

Not only are children challenged by Covid-19 social distancing but parents have some similar challenges. Angie suggested that parents can do some physical games or activities with their kids to keep parents in good shape.

Health Matters airs on WJON Mondays and Fridays from 9:10-10 a.m.