Health Matters; Overcoming Common Injuries [PODCAST]

Physical Therapy Assistant Ashley Supan from Rejuv Medical was my guest this week on WJON's Health Matters program. Ashley talked about how many people that work out do so without knowing they are causing harm to their body by either not doing the movement correctly or by adding too much weight or resistance too soon. Common injuries include back pain, knee and ankle sprains, shoulder injuries and neck soreness. Listen to the segments below.

Rejuv Medical offers classes with trainers who can make sure clients and participants are doing their movements correctly. Learn more by going to rejuvmedical.com.