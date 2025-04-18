Head On Crash Injuries Three in Wright County
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt, one seriously, in a head on crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Thursday at about 3:45 p.m. on Highway 25 in Monticello.
One vehicle was going south while the other was heading north when they collided.
Sixty-eight-year-old Thomas Kleven of Medina, North Dakota, was taken to CentraCare Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
His passenger, 68-year-old Constance Kleven of Medina, was taken to North Memorial with life-threatening injuries.
Seventy-seven-year-old David Ekblad of Buffalo had non-life-threatening injuries.
