Swanville Accident Underscores Risks of Vehicle Repair Work
SWANVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Swanville man suffered serious injuries after a vehicle he was working on ran over him.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a man with injuries at around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Deputies responded to a home off Cannon Road about four miles east of Swanville.
The sheriff's office says 25-year-old Adam Throener of Swanville was working on the drive shaft of a vehicle when it started to move. Authorities say the vehicle ran over Throener, causing severe head trauma.
Throener was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Little Falls before being airlifted to another hospital.
His condition and the extent of the head injuries are unknown.
