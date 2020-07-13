Haylee E. (Stilwell) Gummert, 18, Rice

June 13, 2002 - July 9, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, July 15 at Love of Christ Lutheran Church in St Cloud, MN for Haylee E. (Stilwell) Gummert, age 18, who passed away at her home due to medical complications in Rice on July 9, 2020. Pastor Steve Klemp and Pastor Robert Trinklein will officiate. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 14, from 4:00PM until 8:00PM at Love of Christ Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Haylee was born on June 13, 2002 in Long Prairie to Jamie Gummert and Elizabeth Pikus. She came in to this world six weeks early and from the beginning had a drive for life, was independent and outgoing as well as being a little spitfire. She had a great love for her family, friends and siblings. Haylee enjoyed swimming, dirt biking, four wheeling, going on drives, and had a love for animals. Haylee worked at Country Manor, Mills Fleet Farm, and recently at Dollar General in Royalton as a cashier. Her biggest role models were her grandparents, Kathy and Gary Gummert. Haylee’s big heart and her overwhelming compassion will be missed by all who knew her.

Haylee is survived by her father, Jamie (Melissa) Gummert of Rice; mother, Elizabeth ( Randy) Pikus of Kimball; siblings, Kira, Jack, and Simon of Rice, Ava, Weston, and Elijah of Kimball; grandmas, Tammy Casey of Alexandria and Kathleen Gummert of Sauk Rapids; godparents; Julie Kaba of Sauk Rapids, and Brian Gummert of Royalton; best friend, Moriah of Little Falls; many aunts, uncles and cousin; and cat, Toby.

She was preceded in death by her grandpa, Gary Gummert and cat, Mitsy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.