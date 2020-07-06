Hay Bales Damaged in Fire Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Authorities responded to a structure fire on Saturday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were called out to a fire at about 7:20 a.m. on Highway 28 in Ashley Township near Sauk Centre.

The property owner, 28-year-old Jerry Loxtercamp of Villard, reported his open-ended shed had smoke billowing out from the round hay bales stacked inside. The shed was used for housing hay bales and farm equipment. The hay bales were stacked about a month ago. Loxtercamp helped the Sauk Centre fire department by removing the bales as they sprayed water on them.

About 10 bales were damaged.

The structure is still standing and sustained minimal damage.

No one was hurt.