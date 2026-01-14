HAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a collision with a semi in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the incident occurred on Tuesday at approximately 7:15 a.m. in Haven Township, just south of St. Cloud.

A semi was going west on Highway 10, making a left turn at the intersection with Birch Court Southeast. An SUV was going west on the Highway when they collided.

The driver of the SUV, 36-year-old Allyssa Freund of St. Paul, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 48-year-old Jesus Rodrigues of McAllen, Texas, was not hurt.