Have Thoughts On the Proposed St. Cloud RiverWalk? Share Them Tuesday Night

ST. CLOUD - Supporters of the creation of a RiverWalk in St. Cloud have been putting a plan together for at least the past two years. The next step in this ambitious project will happen Tuesday night when the city's Planning Commission holds a public hearing.

Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says there has been great interest from the community.

People say boy that is a stretch that we need to do something with. The primary concern that we've heard is #1 we can't afford it, and #2 the second phase requires the acquisition of some private property.

Glaesman says phase one is estimated to cost $4 1/2 million, and phase two is estimated to cost an additional $10 million. A combination of funding could be used including half-cent sales tax dollars, private donations from organizations like the Rotary Club, and state and federal grants.