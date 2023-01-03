Harvey O. Walker, 86, Sauk Rapids

April 12, 1936 - January 1, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Harvey O. Walker, 86, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Country Manor Healthcare and Retirement Center in Sartell. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum. Visitation will be 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

Harvey Oscar Walker was born on April 12, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to Oscar and Pauline (Kardash) Walker. He grew up and lived in Sauk Rapids for his entire life. On April 20, 1968 he married Emma Prom at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Harvey worked for the furniture store in Sauk Rapids for a number of years. He worked in engineering and maintenance for the St. Cloud School District. He also volunteered for the Sauk Rapids Fire Department and truly enjoyed staying in touch with the friends he made during his time there. Harvey was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and riding his bicycle. He also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and dancing, especially to Polka or Old-Time music.

Survivors include his sons and daughters, David of Sauk Rapids, Marina (Kenneth) Doubek of Albany, Gregory (Jennifer) of St. Joseph, and Gail (Dave) Nett of Sartell; grandchildren, Amanda, James, Ashley, Brooke, Marcus, Lexi and Hailey; four great grandchildren; and siblings, Ed Walker of Sartell and Elaine Walker of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Emma on April 5, 2022; sister and brother-in-law, Marlys (Duane) Grandy; and brother, Jack.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Country Manor for the kind and compassionate care that was given to Harvey.