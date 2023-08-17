Harvey G. Weyer, 79, Sartell

May 27, 1944 - August 16, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Harvey G. Weyer, 79, of Sartell willbe at 11 :00 a.m. on Friday, August 25, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. Harvey passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Sartell.

Harvey was born on May 27, 1944 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Eleanore (Heim) Weyer Sr. He graduated from Cathedral High School. Harvey married Arlene Kollodge on February 20, 1965 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was employed at the VA Medical Center for over thirty years, first as a nursing assistant, moving into greenhouse/carpentry and retiring as a locksmith. While working, Harvey furthered his education by attending St. Cloud Vo-Tech. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Parish.

Harvey loved the land and enjoyed working in the woods. He also enjoyed playing cards, road trips and travelling, going to concerts, casino trips and above all spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene; daughter, Jacqueline (Tim) Fox of Rockford; siblings, Rupert of Sartell, Raymond (Jean) of St. Joseph, LaVerne Braun of Sartell, Jeanette (Tom) Trobec of St. Stephen, Steve (Rosie) of Sartell, Dorothy (David) Martini of St. Cloud, Linda of Minnetonka, and Theresa (Jeff) Amundson of Florence, OR; sister-in-law, Shirley Weyer; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Harvey was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence Jr. and Leander; brother-in-law, Roger Braun; and sisters-in-law, LouAnn and Joan Weyer.