Harry ‘John’ Meyer, 79, Foley

April 11, 1945 - February 19, 2025

attachment-Harry John Meyer loading...

Harry John Meyer, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and Cattle Relocation Engineer went to be with His Lord Jesus on February 19, 2025.

H. John was born to Harry and Esther (Hoernemann) Meyer in Gaylord, MN on April 11, 1945. He was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Gaylord. He graduated from Gaylord High School, served in the US Marine Corps, and married his wife Karen (Novosad) on November 27, 1965.

After serving as a Marine, H. John returned to the family farm and pursued farming and his passion for Holstein dairy cattle. While farming he worked as a Technician for Minnesota Valley Breeders and Select Sires. He then joined the Holstein Association-USA first as a Regional Representative and later was promoted to a Cattle Marketing Specialist. After enjoying 10 years at the Holstein Association, he and Karen founded Meyer Cattle Marketing where they spent many decades working together buying and selling Holstein dairy heifers across the globe.

H. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Karen; daughter Beth and her husband John Fahlin; son John W. and his wife Sherry; grandchildren Morgan (Nicholas) Radunz, Kenneth Meyer, and Emily Meyer; great-grandchildren Beckett and Isaac Radunz; and sisters Diann Najar of Florida and Betty Thissen of Eagan, MN. H. John is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Esther.

H. John was a farmer, a steward of the land, and a practitioner of animal husbandry. He enjoyed reading, watching Westerns on TV, spending winters in Arizona and relaxing with their dog, Remington.

The family invites you to funeral services on Wednesday, February 26 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with visitation at 10:30am, a church service at 11:00am, and a luncheon immediately following the service.

H. John’s ashes will be interred at a future date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls, Minnesota. We will miss him dearly but know that he is at peace in Jesus.