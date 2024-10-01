Harold “Harry” J. Oltz, 92, Rice

September 7, 1932 - September 29, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2024 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Harold “Harry” J. Oltz, 92 who passed away Sunday at Country Manor Nursing Home in Sartell. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Harry was born September 7, 1932 in St. Cloud to Julius and Meta (Albright) Oltz. He married Arlene Ruhoff at Trinity Lutheran on April 14, 1955. Harry was a farmer in the Sauk Rapids area and retired in 1997. He also worked in construction, ran a Jack Frost chicken barn in 1968. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Harry liked hosting Hog Roast parties, spending time with family, especially fishing and camping with them. He was known to be a jack of all trades, a hard worker, very family orientated, outgoing, generous and kind.

Harry is survived by his children, Wesley (Jackie) Oltz of Sauk Rapids, Garry Oltz of Rice, Jody Christle of Rice, Julie (Ron) Aschenbrenner of St. James City, FL., Steven (Peggy) Oltz of Sauk Rapids and Glenn Oltz of Sauk Rapids; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild and sister, Joyce Richards of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene and sister, Verna Hagert.