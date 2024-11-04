Harold A. Hunt, 73, Foley

March 19, 1951 - November 2, 2024



Harold Hunt, age 73, passed away on November 2, 2024 at the Gardens of Foley. Services will be held at a later date.

Harold was born on March 19, 1951 in St. Paul, MN. He grew up in Northeast Minneapolis. He married Marlene Peters on June 30, 1972 and they moved to St. Cloud before settling in Foley.

Harold was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and fixer upper. He was a 4H leader for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife Marlene and daughter Tracy (Rick Hokanson) Hunt.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Burdette and Mildred; siblings, Bill, Ed, Larry, Ralph, Roberta and Delbert.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Coborn Caner Center, The Gardens of Foley and the Oncology department at the St. Cloud Hospital.