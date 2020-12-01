Harlan Ralph llgen, 74, Albany (formerly of Paynesville)

March 13, 1946 – November 26, 2020

The Mass of Christian Burial for Harlan Ralph llgen,age 74 of Albany(formerly of Paynesville), will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the Church of St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. There will be a visitation held for one hour prior to the Mass from 10-11 AM at the church. Interment will be held at the St. Anthony Cemetery in Regal. Harlan passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, at the Mother of Mercy Nursing Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Harlan was born on March 13, 1946 in Birchdale Township near Sauk Centre, the son of Oscar and Olga (Lietz) llgen; he graduated from Sauk Centre High School and was enlisted in the United States Army shortly thereafter. He was united in marriage to Bertha Wolbeck on July 3, 1971, in Swanville and their union was blessed with two children. He was proud to be a farmer for many years and also worked at Cold Spring Granite before his retirement. Harlan loved to follow his kids’ and grandkids’ sports, as well as the Vikings and Twins; he was also an avid outdoorsman and loved to spend his time fishing.

Harlan will always be remembered by his wife of nearly 50 years, Bertha; children, Brian (Nikki) llgen of Kerkhoven, Brenda (Herman) Wuebkers of Holdingford; four grandchildren, Casey, Kaitlin, Samantha, & Carter; brother, Allen llgen; as well as many nieces, nephews, other extended family, and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Olga llgen; step­mom, Ethel; as well as his brothers, Carl and Dean llgen.