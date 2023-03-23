Happy National Puppy Day to all my puppy/dog lovers out there. Are you currently raising a puppy like my boyfriend and I are? Our little Mozzie, born October 7, 2022 is coming up on six months. The little Mozzinator can be a handful at times, but how can you not love this furry face.

Though I have had many different dogs growing up, this is my first time getting a puppy and raising it from the moment it leaves it's mom. It has been a learning experience to say the least. I know there is a lot I have yet to learn, but here are a few of the funny, unusual, unique and real things I've learned so far as a new Minnesota puppy mom.

Don't Bother Buying the Most Expensive Toy

No matter what the reviews say, even if it says it's nearly indestructible, it's a lie. Sharp puppy teeth can destroy nearly anything in no time flat. For example; we had just gotten our puppers a couple weeks before Christmas. My mom was so excited to gift her new fur grandbaby she could hardly contain it. A friend of hers had recommended this fun toy that was a big stuffed owl. But instead of stuffing inside, it was a ball that dogs apparently love.

Mozzie loved it! Loved it so much within the first 20 minutes he had already popped the ball inside and he just kept tossing around a deflated owl and mom couldn't believe it. Trust me, the puppy can destroy all the toys in no time.

Less Screen Time

Been wanting to spend less time in front of screens? Get a puppy and very specifically a Mini-Australian Shepherd puppy! Maybe it's just our puppy, but he absolutely hates when my boyfriend and I are on our phones or laptops. My friend shared this with me on Instagram the other day and it pretty much sums up exactly how Mozzie is:

No Loving on Others

Our puppy does not like it when my boyfriend and I even hug or kiss. He can be eating his food and, kid you not, if we sit closer and give a kiss he comes running up and sits right in between us. There has been times where he even will lean into one of us to push us apart. As an Aussie it is in his blood to herd, so let's just say he herds us apart.

They Always Hear the Refrigerator Being Opened

Does not matter where the puppy is, he always hears the refrigerator door being opened. Even when we are painstakingly careful to barely make any noise. We can be vacuuming with music blaring and he can be outside. He has the uncanny ability to know the fridge is being opened and he had better be there in case there is food handouts. They can look at you a little like this:

You Will Always Be Missed

If you ever wanted to have something miss you so much then get yourself a puppy or dog. There have been times where I will leave the room for a minute, say for example to run the garbage outside. Come back in and he's wiggling his butt, jumping up to give puppy kisses and is then stuck to me like glue as though I'd never come back.

Enjoy the Naps

If you puppy is as energetic as ours, enjoy the time they take naps. I love being active with Mozzie and taking him on walks and playing outside. But sometimes the only peace and quiet we actually get is when he's napping. Mini-Aussie's are an active breed so we expected it, but we have now learned that when he's up we are throwing the ball, taking walks or training him to make sure when bedtime comes, he's worn out and ready to sleep, sleep, sleep.

There are a lot of cute, funny, frustrating things any pet owner will discover and every pup and breed is a little different. Regardless of it all, as I have been told many times, enjoy the puppy months because it'll be over before you know it. But even as a grown dog, your puppers will love you unconditionally and what more could you ask for?

What have you learned from your puppy? Share that in our app, I'd love to add to this list!

