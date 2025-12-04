March 28, 1942 - November 29, 2025

Henry J. “Hank” Kohorst, 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Quiet Oaks, St Augusta, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating his life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church in Luxemburg, MN with Fr. Ron Weyrens and Fr. Mitchell Bechtold concelebrating. Burial will be in the St. Wendelin Parish cemetery. Visitation is from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg.

Hank was born on March 28, 1942, in Farming, MN to Leo and Cecelia (Rausch) Kohorst. He attended a one room schoolhouse in Farming for grades 1-8 and graduated from Albany High School in 1959. After graduating he served his country in the United States Army Reserves. He also earned a degree in accounting from St. Cloud Business College.

Hank married Victoria R. Kuechle on September 7, 1963, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas. They lived in St. Cloud until 1971 when they built a home on their 150-acre hobby farm west of Luxemburg, which he often referred to as “God’s country”.

Hank worked for Stearns County his entire career. He served the County for 38 years including 10 years as County Auditor and 16 years as County Auditor and Treasurer. He was selected as MN County Auditor of the year in 1994.

Hank was an active member of St. Wendelin Parish where he served as Eucharistic minister, usher, trustee, on the school board and finance council, and worked at fund-raising events. He was a member of St. Wendelin Knights of Columbus Council 17025 and St. Cloud Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus Father Pierz Assembly #530. He was also a member of the St. Cloud Serra Club and the Luxemburg Lions Club.

Hank enjoyed fishing, hunting, St. John’s football and playing cards, especially Solo with his Thursday afternoon card group. He also loved music and was a great dancer. Traveling was another of his interests including family road trips throughout the U.S. and traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and the Holy Land in his retirement.

Hank will be remembered for his booming and infectious laugh, quick wit, quirky one-liners and love of all things sweet. Hank was always a farmer at heart. Tending to his beef cattle and crops and tinkering with farm machinery brought him great joy. Hayrides through the pasture and woods, with Hank grinning from ear to ear behind the wheel of the tractor, were a highlight of any gathering at the farm.

Above all, Hank was a devoted family man who always put his family first and was deeply proud of his grandchildren. He led by example with his strong work ethic, deep faith, and positive, jovial spirit.

Hank is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vicky; children, Karla (Larry) Voigt, Brian Kohorst and Kurt (Kristin) Kohorst; grandchildren, Brandon, Alex and Nathan Voigt, Leo, John, John Henry and Catherine Kohorst; siblings Liola (Jim) Dold, Mary Ann Buttweiler (Bob Ludivig), Beatrice (Greg) Vasterling, Arnold (Jill) Kohorst, and Daniel (Barb) Kohorst; sister-in-law, Joyce Kohorst, in-laws Larry (Carolyn) Kuechle, Beatrice (Bernard) Imholte, Kevin Kuechle (Marge), Michael (Shirley) Kuechle, Kathy Kuechle, Carol Kuechle; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, parents in-law, Alois & Teresa Kuechle, brother, Ronald, infant brother, Harvey, nephew, Leo, and in-laws, Ken Buttweiler, Patricia, Harold and Roger Kuechle.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Country Manor and Quiet Oaks for their loving and compassionate care of Hank. We are forever grateful.