Ham Lake Man Pleads Guilty to 5 Sex Crimes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A Ham Lake man suspected in a string of sex crimes in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to five counts of criminal sexual conduct.

The plea deal announced Thursday for Jory Wiebrand calls for a prison sentence of nearly 46 years. Authorities say the sexual assaults took place between 2015 and 2019.

Prosecutors first charged the 35-year-old Wiebrand in April for two cases from 2019 when he allegedly broke into Minneapolis homes through windows and assaulted women.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 11.