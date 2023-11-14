Grey Eagle Woman Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

Grey Eagle Woman Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

photo by Andy Brownell

LITTLE FALLS (WJON  News) -- A Grey Eagle woman was hurt in a crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Forty-five-year-old Stacy Atkins was going east on Highway 27 near Little Falls when her vehicle went off the road and rolled into the field.

Atkins was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

