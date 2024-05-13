Overnight Mobile Home Fire in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - A mobile home is a total loss after a late-night fire in Becker.

Police officials say they received a call just after 2:00 a.m. Monday morning of a home on fire in the Becker Estates Mobile Home Park.

Officials arrived to find the home in flames and notified neighbors to be ready to evacuate if the fire spread.

Firefighters from Becker and Clear Lake put the fire out.

A resident and a dog escaped injury, and the Red Cross is helping with their immediate needs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.