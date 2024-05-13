St. Cloud Metro Bus Drivers to Compete at Local Bus Roadeo

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Metro Bus drivers will be taking over the K-lot at St. Cloud State University on Thursday. Drivers will again be competing in the Local Bus Roadeo in the lot next to the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Metro Bus started the friendly competition in 1986 and has a very successful history at both the state and national competitions.

Metro Bus drivers have taken 1st place at the State Roadeo 25 times and have placed in the top four in national competitions eight times including two 1st place finishes.

Both fixed route and Dial-a-Ride drivers compete in an obstacle course that has a number of tests mimicking real-life driving scenarios.

The top finishers at the local Bus Roadeo will be eligible to compete at the State Roadeo held in Shakopee on July 19th and 20th.

The Local Bus Roadeo starts at Noon on Thursday and the competition is free and open to the public.

