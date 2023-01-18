Gregory “Greg” F. Kopel, 78, Rice

September 17, 1944 - January 14, 2023

Gregory Francis Kopel went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2023, at the age of 78, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. His wife Lynn was the caregiver for four years before he entered Memory Care.

Greg was born on September 17, 1944, to Joseph and Theodora (Pastoors) Kopel in Olivia, MN, and was raised with 11 siblings. He earned a bachelor’s degree and served a tour in the National Guard. He was employed as a customer service manager with Pan American Airlines and later as a business owner. He married Lynn Lamp on August 22, 2008.

Greg enjoyed playing sports in his youth and never lost his enthusiasm for pro sports games and watching the sitcom, “COACH”. He was an avid dart player and won numerous trophies. Greg had an infectious sense of humor and often imitated the phrase, from the Forrest Gump movie, “And that’s all I have to say about that.” He was a kind and loving soul.

Greg is survived by his loving wife Lynn Kopel; stepson, Nathaniel Nino; stepdaughter, Courtney Nino (Jake Schave), mother-in-law, Dorothy Lamp, father-in-law, Fred Lamp; daughter, Kim (Chris) Metz; step-grandchildren, Caleb Schave and Wesley Shave; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Trevor, and Drew Metz; five siblings and numerous relatives.

A special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd Memory Care and Good Shepherd Lutheran Home for their loving care of Greg and to St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional medical care, music and massage therapies, personal care, and chaplain services.

To honor Greg’s wishes there will be no funeral service. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Blessed be his memory.