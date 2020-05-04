Greg Hartung, 41, St. Joseph

September 3, 1978 – May 2, 2020

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday at the St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony for Greg Hartung, age 41 of St. Joseph, who died on Saturday, May 2 at his home from a possible heart attack. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation open to the public from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home in Albany. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitors will be asked to follow all signage in the funeral home parking lot and stay in their vehicles and drive under the funeral home carport for the viewing.

Greg was born September 3, 1978 in Melrose to Gerald and Bernice (Kunstleben) Hartung. He grew up in Holdingford and graduated from the Holdingford High School. He married Ema Urness on May 3, 2003. The couple moved to St. Joseph. Greg was the Manager at Casey’s General Store in St. Joseph. He was very active in his children’s activities, including sports, plays and Boy Scouts. He volunteered at Bethlehem Lutheran in St. Cloud , St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony and the Holdingford public schools. He was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony.

Greg is survived by his parents, Gerald and Bernice Hartung, Freeport; his wife, Ema Hartung, St. Joseph; his seven children, Anna, Erin, Emily, Seth, Landon, Avery, and Ella Hartung, all at home in St. Joseph; his siblings, Randy (Amanda) Hartung, Freeport; Daniel (Sue) Hartung, Avon; Cheryl Hartung, Holdingford; Kim (Jacob) Wiechman, St. Rosa; Lynn (Jake) Brutger, Holdingford; and his mother-in-law, Jean Urness, St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his father-in-law, Harlan Urness.

Because of the particular circumstances, donations to the family are requested in lieu of flowers.