Greg A. Wipper, 64, Becker

August 25, 1954 - December 1, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Jack and Jim’s Event Center in Duelm for Greg A. Wipper, 64, of Becker, who passed away on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud, surrounded by his loving family. Rev. George Sagissor III will lead a prayer service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the event center. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Becker.

Greg Allan Wipper was born on August 25, 1954 in St. Cloud to Glen and Verna (Gilyard) Wipper. He married Orene Kronenberg on July 31, 1982 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Greg lived in the Clear Lake/ Becker area for all of his life. He retired from Local 563 Construction General Laborers after 34 years. He worked in sewer and water, retiring from St. Paul Utilities after 25 years. Greg was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, a former member of the Becker Jaycees. He was an avid fisherman and he loved his boat. He liked hunting and had a mischievous sense of humor. Greg could fix anything and was always handy to have around. He also enjoyed playing card games, such as WHIST and 66. Greg’s favorite possession, not to mention his pride and joy, was his Dodge Cummins Diesel Truck. However, he was most proud of his family. He was kind, intelligent and a true family man.

Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Orene of Becker; son, Garrett of Becker; brothers and sisters, Bruce (Gina) of St. Cloud, Brian (Ruth) of St. Cloud, Robert (Jean) of Clear Lake, Joan (Harry) Ernzer of Clear Lake and Sharon (Jeff) Cielinski of Clear Lake; mother in law, Karen (Gary) Schuldt of Clear Lake; brothers and sisters in law, Marla (Steven) Holland of Watertown, Monica (Gary) Gramsey of Monticello, Nita (Kirk) Christopherson of Becker; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Travis Wipper; and father in law, John Kronenberg.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House (quietoakshospicehouse.org/donate).