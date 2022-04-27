Greater MN Nonprofits Can Apply for Fundraising Cohort

UNDATED -- Nonprofit organizations in greater Minnesota have an opportunity to learn how to take their fundraising to the next level.

RaiseMN is currently accepting applications from 5013c organizations for this year's cohort. They will select 34 nonprofits for the 2022 RaiseMN Campaign Institute and help them build their fundraising capacity with seven months of coaching and training.

Organizations need to commit three people to attend all sessions and meetings for the duration of the program.

Each organization will receive a $2,500 grant at the end of the program.

The deadline to apply for the cohort is May 10th, with follow-up interviews the week of May 16th, and the group selections announced the week of May 31st.