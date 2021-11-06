GREAT Theatre to Kick Off 25th Season With Grease The Musical

WAITE PARK -- The chills are multiplying as GREAT Theatre announced Saturday they will kick off their 25th season with Grease, the musical.

This Tony Award nominated Broadway show is full of eye popping performances, breathtaking choreography and top notch musical hits like "Grease Lightnin," "You're The One That I Want" and many more.

GREAT Managing Director Lacey Schirmers says audiences rated Grease as the number one show they wanted to see in 2022.

We are delighted to be kicking off what is going to be a spectacular 25th season with this very special summer event. We’re so fortunate to have this amazing venue in our community, nearly in GREAT’s backyard. It will be such a joy to bring our community together for such a celebration.

Performances will be July 21st-23rd, 2022 at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park.

In celebration of GREAT's 25th season, all tickets to Grease are $25 for the first 25 days only. All tickets can be found on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for GREAT Season Subscribers will go on sale starting December 1st, with general admission tickets available starting December 15th.

Next on stage GREAT presents The Sound of Music at the Paramount Center for the Arts running from November 13th-28th.