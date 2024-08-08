Lawns with Long Grass Keeping St. Cloud Staff Busy

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- On Monday night the St. Cloud City Council repealed the city's No Mow May ordinance. During the public hearing, Mayor Dave Kleis said the city had continued to receive complaints of unkept lawns after the month was over.

WJON News asked the city's Health Director Matt O'Brien for more information. He says his department has received and followed up on 265 complaints of long grass between June 1st and August 7th.

He says all complaints of long grass and weeds are inspected by staff, who also inspect the properties in the area of the complaints to verify compliance and ensure equal and consistent enforcement.

When a violation is found by city staff, a notice is issued to the property owner giving them five to seven days to mow their lawn. If that doesn't happen, the property is referred to a contractor to mow. The property owner is then billed for the cost of mowing plus a $75 administrative fee. O'Brien says a majority of properties are brought into compliance prior to the city having to do it.

The city's ordinance says long grass and weeds are in violation when they exceed 10 inches. An exception would be rural residential and agricultural zoned areas, or if a native, landscape, or prairie were intentionally planted and managed.

