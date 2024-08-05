No Mow May Is No More in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's ordinance supporting No Mow May lasted just one year.

During Monday's City Council meeting the council held a public hearing to repeal the ordinance that was just created a year ago. The ordinance was scheduled to sunset after two years, but the council decided one year was enough.

Mayor Dave Kleis says the amount of complaints the city received created a problem for the city staff, especially after June 1st. He says the intentions were good, but it just didn't work.

The city council's discussion included the number of lawns in the community that continued to be overgrown well after the month of May.

The repeal of the No Mow May ordinance passed unanimously.

