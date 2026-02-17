ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get an early start to celebrating St. Patrick's Day this Sunday.

Granite City Folk Society is hosting the Irish band "Socks in the Frying Pan" at Iron Street Distillery at 7:00 p.m.

The multi-award-winning trio is from Ennis, Ireland, considered the mecca of Irish traditional music.

Granite City Folk spokesman Paul Imholte says Iron Street is a relatively new venue for them, but it's been a great partnership. It is the only venue they are currently using that has adult beverages.

On Sunday evenings, we can bring in a show and basically take over the room. This will be the third show that we've collaborated with Iron Street Distillery. I'm pretty positive it's going to be our largest draw of an audience.

Imholte says the doors will open at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, so you can bring in food while you wait for the show to start.

Ticket sales have been strong so far, so Imholte is encouraging you to buy your tickets in advance on the Granite City Folk website. The cost is $25, plus a service charge.

Socks in the Frying Pan have toured extensively since they formed in 2014, including stops in 46 states, dozens of countries, and every continent. They have released three studio albums.

Also, this Friday, February 20th, Granite City Folk will host its monthly show at Bo Diddley's in St. Cloud. Jeff Ray will be performing at 7:00 p.m.