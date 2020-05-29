ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be holding a news conference Friday morning. He will be addressing the state's response to the protests and public safety concerns that have been happening in the Twin Cities.

Joining Walz will be Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Major General Jon Jensen, and State Patrol Colonel Matt Langer.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. we will air it live on WJON it will also be streamed live on the Governor's YouTube page.