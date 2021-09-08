Governor Walz Sends Minnesota Firefighters to Help Louisiana

ST. PAUL -- Twenty-two Minnesota firefighters are heading to Louisiana to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Governor Tim Walz has approved sending the firefighters from nine departments across the state to serve an 18-day mission.

The crews are from Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Red Wing, Chaska, Brainerd, Crosslake, the Centennial Fire District, Spring Lake Park Blaine Mounds View (SBM) Fire District and West Metro Fire District.

The assistance is through a request from Louisiana officials who are part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The Minnesota firefighters will provide fire protection while local firefighters get rest and tend to their own damaged homes.

