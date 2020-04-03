Governor Walz Looking for Signs Which Will End Pandemic

ST. PAUL -- As we complete the first week of Governor Tim Walz' Stay at Home order, questions remain on when businesses will reopen and when we can resume social gatherings.

The governor says the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a fluid situation, but there are some benchmarks he's looking for which will help determine when the end game arrives...

What does the end state of this look like? We're putting a lot of effort into that and those benchmarks of immunity, real-time testing, lessons learned and mortality rates starting to drop. Those are things we'll be looking for.

Governor Walz will give his next update on the coronavirus pandemic during his State of the State address Sunday evening at 7:00.

You can hear the speech on WJON AM 1240 and 95.3 FM.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *