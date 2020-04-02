Governor Walz Less Optimistic Students Will Return to Classrooms

ST. PAUL -- In his statewide update on the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said it's sad to see so many high school students, especially seniors, missing out on sports seasons, concerts and other events.

Walz says he's hopeful students can see their classmates again but admitted the models of the virus spreading makes it less likely day by day.

Walz says it is the virus and the health professionals which drive the protocol on large group gatherings at places like schools.

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller says her department is willing to work with school districts to try to find creative ways to recognize events like prom or graduation commencements if the social gathering does not return in time.

