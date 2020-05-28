Governor Walz Activates National Guard in Minneapolis

Additionally, the Minnesota State Patrol will assist in public safety efforts for the next several days. Approximately 200 troopers will work with state, county, and local community and public safety partners. State Patrol helicopters and fixed wind aircraft will also be available to assist law enforcement officers on the ground.

The city of Minneapolis is braced for more violence as Mayor Jacob Frey urged the governor to activate the National Guard. Another protest was announced for Thursday evening near county offices downtown.

On Monday George Floyd died while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department.