Governor Orders Flags At Half Staff on Sunday

ST PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has directed all United States and Minnesota flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday.

This is to honor firefighters who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. This order occurs annually in honor of Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

“Firefighters dedicate their lives to serving others. In times of crisis, they step up, risking their own safety to protect our communities,” said Governor Walz.

“We cannot take for granted the sacrifices firefighters and their families make. Today we remember and honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesota fallen firefighters and their families.

