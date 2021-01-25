Governor Lays Out Education Plan to Help All Students Succeed

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz says he wants to make sure all students are put in a position to succeed no matter their race or zip code.

Walz unveiled his Due North Minnesota Education Plan Monday afternoon, to serve as a guide toward a future where every child receives a high-quality education.

This needs to be the best state in the country for a child to grow up. Brown, white, black or indigenous. This plan is meant to try to have us focus, think and drive our decision making around children.

The Due North Education plan focuses on 7 key areas:

- Meet the needs of students during and after the COVID-19 pandemic

- Every student receives a world-class education

- Every student learns in a safe and nurturing environment

- Every student learns in a classroom with caring and qualified teachers

- Expand access to opportunities for students of color and indigenous students

- Expand access to opportunities for students in Greater Minnesota

- Fund a 21st Century Education

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan says the plan would ensure academic standards address the modern needs of the workforce, are inclusive of ethnic studies, and are reflective of students of color.

Minnesota has long wrestled with deep disparities between white students and students of color. This plan sets out specific, tangible action times to close the gap.

Walz says the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated disparities in education across Minnesota, especially along racial and geographic lines.

He says his goal is to help students recover from learning loss this year and transforming our education system for years to come.

