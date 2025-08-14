March 21, 1951 - August 11, 2025

Gordy W. Vogt, 74, of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, August 11, 2025. A celebration of life will be held at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from 2:00-5:00 pm.

Gordon William Vogt was born on March 21, 1951 to Victor and Eileen (Thull) Vogt. In 1969, he met Betty Salzl, while attending Detroit Lakes Vocational College. They married in 1970 in St. Rosa, Mn, and began their family. After graduating, Gordy began work as a chef at the Elks, and worked around the area as a Chef, until landing his job at the VA. He was working in dietary and still cooking, retiring in 1996. In his young adult years, he loved to play racquet ball and softball. He enjoyed playing cards, going fishing, and watching his favorite sports teams on TV. His greatest times were spent with friends and family at the Forty.

He is survived by his spouse of 54 years, Betty of Waite Park; children, Shane (Jesica) Vogt of Sartell, Rachelle (Andrew) Wilson of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Ella and Ayla Wilson; step-grandchildren, Payton, Saylor, and Walker Voss; siblings, Tom (Nancy) Vogt of Victoria, Jim Vogt of Eden Prairie, Chas (Kim) Vogt of Walker, Jean (Kevin) Motschke of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.

Gordy was preceded in death by his parents, Victor and Eileen Vogt; brother, Richard Vogt, and many Pantown Pals.

The family would like to acknowledge the care given to Gordy at Summit Ridge Place, Assumption Nursing Home, and especially to the St. Cloud Hospital’s staff who guided him through his final days.