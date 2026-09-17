Royalton — Gordon Robert “Gordy” Oldakowski, 67, of Royalton, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Gordon was born on November 11, 1958, in Little Falls, Minnesota, to Robert and Dorothy (Lanners) Oldakowski. He grew up in Buckman and, after graduating from Pierz High School, dedicated his life to farming alongside his brother in Little Rock, Morrison County. He retired in January 2022. Gordon enjoyed canning, growing popcorn and maple syrup, hunting, and supporting St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman.

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A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. Visitation will be held from 4:00–8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2026, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Pierz, and from 9:30 a.m. until the service Friday at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Buckman. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Survivors include his siblings, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.

Read the full obituary: Gordon Robert Oldakowski obituary